The perfect game for Q1 2024. Amidst all of the big releases, here's a game that lets you breathe and relax a bit.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest releases so far in 2024, you’d know that from January to March, there are a ton of notable games coming out, and sometimes, it’s getting really hard to keep up. Meanwhile, you have games like Islands of Insight that not only entices you to have a good time, but also asks you to take a step back, slow down, and relax. In this article, we talk about when the Islands of Insight release date will be, what’s so special about its gameplay and story, and provide some trailers as your reference.

Islands of Insight Release Date: February 13, 2024

Islands of Insight Date Reveal Trailer

Islands of Insight is coming out on PC through Steam on February 13, 2024. It was developed by Lunarch Studios and published by Behaviour Interactive. The game also has a demo available on its Steam store page.

Islands of Insight Story

You awaken in a strange new world, alongside other people like you, with no recollection of how you got here. As a Seeker, you know that your purpose here is to look for mysteries and solve them, whether on your own or in the company of others. After all, the world you see is for your eyes only, as even though you and your companions walk the same world, the things you see are not the same.

Islands of Insight Gameplay

Islands of Insight Deep Dive Gameplay Trailer

Islands of Insight is an adventure puzzle game set in a shared open world. As a Seeker, you can look for and find thousands of puzzles on these mysterious islands. Solve them or not, it’s your choice, as you can take on these puzzles as you please. There are no time limits, no progression blockers, or any pressure in solving the puzzles you find. As you explore the world, puzzles also come and go, giving you an entirely fresh experience every time you visit the islands.

Islands of Insights boasts a collection of over 10,000 different puzzles of different kinds. There are logic puzzles, perspective puzzles, exploration puzzles, discovery puzzles, and so much more, all hidden in plain sight, waiting for you to discover. As a shared world, you can interact with other players in the same server – but all puzzles are for you and you only to solve. If you liked games like The Talos Principle or Myst, then you’ll feel right at home in these mystical islands.

