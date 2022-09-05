‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie

Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.

“He’s a very good player and he knows that. That’s the kind of guy you want,” Story said. “Seems pretty relaxed. That surprised me a little bit. I remember I was super nervous on my debut and couldn’t sit still. It surprised me how relaxed (he is) because he knows this is where he’s supposed to be.”

Triston Casas earned his first hit in the 5th inning on a hard ground ball to Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Seager was unable to make the play and Casas was given a base hit. He commented on the first hit of his young career.

“You don’t choose how they come. I’ll take all of them,” Casas said. “I know Seager is a pretty good shortstop. I don’t know how that one popped up on him but I’ll take it. First one in the books.”

Triston Casas also addressed how he felt during his first game with the Red Sox.

“I was definitely nervous. This was everything I’ve ever dreamed of, all culminating into one day. Throughout all that, I felt prepared. I was confident. I’ve been working for this for a really long time. I wasn’t nervous. I mean, I was nervous, but I wasn’t too scared. I felt like I was ready for the moment and I tried my best to do what I could.”

The Red Sox are excited for Triston Casas’ future. His high ceiling is a bright spot for Boston without question.