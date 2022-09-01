Red Sox manager Alex Cora teases September move fans have been waiting for

The Boston Red Sox, dead last in the AL East with a 62-68 record approaching the final month of the season, are longshots to make the postseason. But if Alex Cora’s words are anything to listen closely to, the Red Sox, despite sporting the sixth-highest payroll in the league with nothing to show for it, have hope for the future.

With September being the month to give top prospects a cup of coffee in the big leagues due to roster expansion rules, Cora hinted that this might be the perfect opportunity for the Red Sox to call up Triston Casas, the heavy-hitting first baseman who’s ranked as the 14th best prospect in baseball by FanGraphs. However, nothing is guaranteed.

“We’ve been talking about it. There’s a few names we have discussed,” Cora said on WEEI’s Merloni, Fauria & Mego, as reported by Mass Live. “Obviously, the decision will be made tomorrow (when rosters expand). He’s one of the names that we have discussed. I believe, at one point, there’s a chance he’ll be here. I’m not saying it’s tomorrow or in two weeks or three weeks. I do believe there’s a chance he’ll be part of this in September.”

Triston Casas is lauded for his eye at the plate, as he currently sports a 15.1% walk rate in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox. His overall batting splits haven’t been too shabby either, posting a .271/.385/.478 slashline with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in. This performance comes after an ankle injury that kept him out for almost two months, which may have further delayed Casas’ inevitable call-up.

Other candidates for a September call-up for Red Sox position players are catchers Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez, and outfielder Jaylin Davis.

The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora surely couldn’t wait for Casas to emerge, as their first basemen options, namely Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo, simply don’t inspire much confidence especially from a position regarded for its offensive contributions.