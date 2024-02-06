Discover the legacy of Giacomo Losi, former Italian and Roma star, as the football world mourns his passing at 88.

Italian football is mourning as the iconic Giacomo Losi, former Italy and AS Roma star, bids farewell at 88. Renowned as a one-club player, Losi etched his name into the annals of football history with an illustrious career that spanned 386 appearances for AS Roma between 1955 and 1969. His commitment to the Giallorossi was unwavering, and he played a pivotal role in securing Coppa Italia triumphs in 1964 and 1969.

Losi, a former captain and a defensive stalwart, also contributed to AS Roma's success in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history. His impact extended to the international stage, with 11 caps for the Italian national team and a memorable appearance in the 1962 World Cup.

Beyond the pitch, Giacomo Losi's legacy transcended his playing days. Following his retirement, he co-founded the Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) in Milan, standing alongside fellow footballers such as Sergio Campana, Giacomo Bulgarelli, Sandro Mazzola, Ernesto Castano, Giancarlo De Sisti, and Gianni Rivera. Losi's contributions off the field reflected his dedication to the sport and its players.

Tributes have poured in for the revered captain, with AS Roma expressing their grief in a heartfelt statement. “As soon as I arrived in Rome, I fell in love. You've always loved us, and we've always loved you. We mourn the loss of club legend Giacomo Losi. You will always be in our hearts, captain,” the club said.

Fans have also joined in the chorus of tributes, remembering Losi's impact on the club's history and the emotional connection he forged with supporters. His legacy as a great idol in Romanist history lives on, with fans expressing gratitude for everything he did for the colors of AS Roma. Giacomo Losi's departure leaves a void, but his contributions to Italian football will forever be etched in the hearts of those who admired and loved him.