Italy and Morocco lock horns in the International Friendly! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Italy-Morocco prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Italians have been tested with 2-1 results in their last four games, with the last two resulting in wins over South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup and Colombia in a friendly match. The Blues hope to continue their two-game winning streak at the Paolo Mazza stadium.

The Moroccans have been plagued by defeats, winning just once in six friendly fixtures since October 2022. Morocco would like to put a stop in its two-game losing run, where they failed to score against Czechia (2-0) and Romania (1-0).

Here are the Italy-Morocco soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Italy-Morocco Odds

Italy: -1600

Morocco: +2200

Draw: +1000

Over 2.5 Goals: -330

Under 2.5 Goals: +220

How to Watch Italy vs. Morocco

TV: N/A

Stream: Stake, Leon.bet

Time: 12:15 PM ET / 9:15 AM PT

Why Italy Can Beat Morocco

Italy is the 16th-best team in the latest FIFA rankings. The Blues are ahead of Korea, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland. They trail Norway, Denmark, China, and Iceland in the rankings.

The Italians have not been in action since a 2-1 win over Colombia in a friendly in April. Valentina Giacinti's goal from Chiara Beccari's assist put them ahead in the 14th minute. Catalina Usme leveled matters in the 77th minute until Monica Ramos' own goal after five minutes helped Le Azzurre claim the win. Italy picked just four corner kicks in the match and got two yellow cards from Arianna Caruso and Barbara Bonansea.

Le Azzurre have won their last two games, which should boost their confidence following a five-game losing run. Italy's last four games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals. Further, Italy's last seven games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Italy enter the game as strong favorites, but their relative struggles in the last few months could give Morocco hope. Nevertheless, Italy can still claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet. This will serve as a good momentum changer in the incoming Women's World Cup. Italy is in Group G with Argentina, Sweden, and South Africa.

Italy have won two of their last six matches on their own soil. It's not a very exciting prediction and it feels like a match to be circumspect about. No one will be surprised if one of these sides tries to lock the game down due to the dominance of Italy. Looking into the goal line, Italy has kept it a fairly low-scoring game but made it past 2.5 goals in the last four fixtures that it was involved.

There is not much goal-scoring for the Italians, as only Valentina Cernoia, Martina Piemonte, Valentina Bergamaschi, and Angelica Soffia have scored for the team so far. Agnese Bonfantini, Michela Catena, and Benedetta Glionna will be looking to change things in the offensive end.

Why Morocco Can Beat Italy

Morocco is ranked 72 in the recent FIFA rankings for women's national teams. The Lionesses are ahead of Jordan, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago in the standings. Meanwhile, they trail Fiji, Equatorial Guinea, and Albania on the ladder.

The Lionesses are still struggling to pick up wins in all competitions. The Moroccans suffered a 1-0 defeat against Romania. Cristina Carl's 25th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. This is now Morocco's second-straight loss after their 2-0 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Lionesses of Atlas have two more friendlies lined up against Switzerland and Jamaica before kickstarting their World Cup campaign. They need all the momentum they can get, as they are grouped in a tight Group H alongside Germany, South Korea, and Colombia.

Morocco's last six games have seen at least one team fail to score. Morocco has lost five of their last six friendlies, shooting in blanks on those losses. Morocco may seem like a relative upstart in women's football, but the North Africans proved their mettle at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations last year. In their AFCON run, they reached the finals before losing to South Africa by a 2-1 scoreline. Morocco has almost gone undefeated in that tourney, topping Group A over the likes of Burkina Faso, Uganda, and Senegal, as well as battling Botswana and Nigeria in the playoffs.

Midfield captain Ghizlane Chebbak leads the squad with 21 goals in 56 caps for Morocco. Rosella Ayane, Fatima Tagnaout, Imane Saoud, Ibtissam Bouharat, and Sabah Seghir will also be pounding in some offensive production on the pitch.

Final Italy-Morocco Prediction & Pick

Italy will surely put up a fight against Morocco. The Lionesses of Atlas will be lucky to squeak at least one goal in the match, but the Blues will take this victory in front of the fans.

Final Italy-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Italy (-1600), Under 2.5 goals (+220)