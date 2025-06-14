DeMar DeRozan revealed what he believes is the key to the Oklahoma City Thunder's success. On Friday, the Western Conference champions rallied to pick up a critical Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers. Like Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, the Thunder had their backs up against the wall and responded by outscoring Indiana 31-17 in the fourth quarter.

The six-time All-Star, however, pointed to OKC's culture as the reason this team is two wins away from a title. In particular, DeRozan discussed in a recent interview with Dwyane Wade when he realized that the Thunder was composed of a championship-level locker room.

“What’s great about OKC is the connection that they have. You see it. Every game they win, the whole team is behind whoever’s getting interviewed. That goes a long way. I watch them offensively, defensively, how connected they are, it’s incredible. It all starts from not just on the court, but off the court.

That little interview? I don’t think people realize how important that is. Everybody be standing there behind no matter who's getting interviewed the whole year. Everybody’s staying there. And then they walk off together. That shows, to me, everything about them.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for the fourth-quarter rally with 15 of his 35 points in the last 12 minutes. In addition, Alex Caruso picked a great game to have one of his best performances of the playoffs with 20 points and five critical steals. Despite going just 3/16 from three-point range, the Thunder stayed in this game with the Pacers and walked down one of the best clutch-time teams in recent playoff history. Now that OKC knows it can win a close game against Indiana, this result should do loads for the team's confidence.

The Thunder will return home for Game 5 in front of what will be a rocking Paycom Center. The NBA Finals will ultimately come down to a best-of-three series between two franchises with loads of depth on their roster. Legacies will be decided over the next week, and either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers are going to win their first NBA title. It's time for OKC's energetic culture to be put to the ultimate test.