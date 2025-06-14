The Baltimore Orioles started their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels strong. The Orioles shut out the Angels on Friday, winning the game 2-0. The wins help Baltimore stave off the trade rumors that circle the team as the deadline looms. Unfortunately, Baltimore will be without Colton Cowser and Ryan O'Hearn in Saturday's game. The Orioles first baseman was a late scratch after telling coaches that he is still dealing with ankle issues. He collided with Los Angeles shortstop Zach Neto on Friday as O'Hearn made a play at first base.

On a day where Baltimore finally welcomes Gary Sanchez back to the starting lineup, they are still far from whole. After losing two straight series, the Orioles need to get back on track quickly. O'Hearn and Co. have done a great job of bouncing back from a horrendous start. Baltimore was at the bottom of the league, but it looks like their talent has finally started to turn things around.

Coby Mayo will take O'Hearn's spot at first base, according to Baltimore Sun reporter Matt Weyrich. Mansolino turned to Dylan Carlson to take Cowser's spot in the outfield as well. With Sanchez back as the designated hitter against the Angels, the Orioles have the potential to make some noise. It would take a significant run for Baltimore to get into the conversation in the American League East. However, the team has more than 90 games to make up the gap between them and the New York Yankees.

Article Continues Below
More Baltimore Orioles News
Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez (99) singles during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park.
Orioles get Gary Sanchez boost for Angels matchupJoey Mistretta ·
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) high-fives teammates in the dugout after being relieved for against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.
Orioles’ Grayson Rodriguez provides vague injury timelineZachary Howell ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Gary Sanchez (99) during spring training workouts at Ed Smith Stadium.
Orioles receive surprising update on Gary Sanchez injuryZachary Howell ·
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) turns a double play on Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) in the sixth inning at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Orioles, Diamondbacks predicted as trade deadline ‘headliners’Christopher Hennessy ·
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) reacts following a strikeout against the Seattle Mariners to end the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Orioles get ‘hopeful’ Grayson Rodriguez injury updateZachary Howell ·
Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino looks on during batting practice against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Orioles rumors: Baltimore urged to explore ‘buy-sell’ trade deadline tacticBenedetto Vitale ·

O'Hearn's absence robs the Orioles of their most consistent bat so far this season. Even though Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson have surged for Baltimore, the 31-year-old's .310 batting average still leads the team. The veteran is also tied for the team-lead in home runs with Cedric Mullins.

The first part of the Orioles' season did not have a lot of bright spots. O'Hearn was one of the few who has been as good as he was in 2024. With Tyler O'Neill nearing his return from Baltimore's injured list, the team's offense could continue its rebound.

For now, Orioles fans hope that their team can win their third straight game against the Angels this season. Their home series precedes a tough stretch against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yankees. Building momentum now is the best chance the team has to have success over the next two weeks.