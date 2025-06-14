Florida football cranked the heat up with their recruiting methods Saturday. The Gators landed multiple recruits on the college football recruiting trail. Even beating out three Southeastern Conference rivals for a 6-foot-6 talent.

Florida and head coach Billy Napier received a verbal commitment from wide receiver Marquez Daniel. The Tuskegee, Alabama native turned down Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas in making his collegiate choice, Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Saturday. Daniel even posted a succinct “I'm home” message with an alligator emoji to signal his commitment.

But Daniel's decision added to an aggressive recruiting blitz out of Gainesville. Florida started the morning landing four-star running back Carsyn Baker. The state of Georgia talent even turned down national champion Ohio State for the Gators.

Florida even added a taller prospect than Daniel. Napier and the Gators lured in 6-foot-7 defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy two hours after Daniel's commitment. McCoy turned down multiple SEC schools too — choosing Florida over Texas and LSU.

What Florida is getting out of 6-foot-6 talent in huge recruiting win

Florida bolstered its offense for the future in a big way off this move. The Gators land a “dynamic” talent as described by Cooper Petegna of 247Sports.

“Dynamic pass catching X-WR that utilizes his size and frame exceptionally well at the catch point on Friday nights,” Petegna wrote. “A long but easy mover, the Alabama native makes a living boxing out opposing defenders outside the numbers while showing the ability to climb the ladder and turn 50-50 balls into a little less than a sure thing.”

Now Daniel adds to a growing 2026 class. Along with Baker and McCoy, Daniel joins other four-star talents heading to “The Swamp.”

Justin Williams is one four-star athlete pledged to Florida. Four-star safety Kaiden Hall joined the Florida class on June 3. The Gators even landed one other 6-foot-6 talent in Kekua “Rhino” Aumua on June 9 — who turned down Bill Belichick and North Carolina.

The Gators now hold 10 verbal commits for this class. They rank sixth among SEC teams but 28th nationally.