When the New York Mets signed Frankie Montas this offseason, fans were excited. Carlos Mendoza's starting rotation was their biggest issue when New York was eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Stearns addressed the problem in the offseason, adding Montas and Clay Holmes. With Kodai Senga out with a hamstring injury and Sean Manaea still on the injured list, Montas' return is big.

Mendoza confirmed that Montas will make one last rehab start before returning to the major leagues. According to the 32-year-old pitcher, he is willing to accept any role that New York puts him in, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. After finishing last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and getting another postseason under his belt, the veteran understands what it takes to contend.

“This rehab process was actually pretty good,” Montas said about his recovery. “This is probably the strongest my arm and shoulder has felt in a while.”

While Mendoza would be happy to see Montas and Manaea return as soon as possible. However, the Mets' manager told reporters before one of his minor league starts that the team will take things step-by-step, according to ESPN.

“Let's get through this one on Friday and then we'll see where we're at,” Mendoza said. “This is kind of like spring training for him, and hitters now are like midseason form. And it's hard to put too much into it where, you're not game-planning, you're just going out there, which I think we've got to do a better job of that, in preparing him and giving him a little bit of an idea.”

Despite losing so many starters to injuries this season, New York has weathered the storm well. The Mets are 45-25 entering Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. After fighting with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East, New York now holds a comfortable lead.

Senga's hamstring injury is a tough blow. He was one of the best starters in the league before a hamstring strain earlier this week. Mendoza will be without Senga for around a month, forcing Holmes into the ace role in the meantime. Luckily for the former New York Yankee, Montas and Manaea's return will ease the pressure off of him.

The Mets have earned the high expectations they face this season. If their starting rotation can come back and finish the year together, they are a dangerous group. Getting Montas back is the first step in that direction.