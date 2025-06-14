The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. They are winning games without two of their top veteran players.

Both Max Scherzer and Anthony Santander have yet to really walk through the door as Blue Jays. They are new in Toronto and will be valuable pieces to a team ready to contend in the American League.

The offense, led by Vlad Guerrero Jr., is scoring runs at a high rate, which has led to 12 wins in their last 15 games. Despite losing 8-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, the Blue Jays are still playing great ball right now. The team has now gotten fresh updates on Scherzer and Santander.

Per manager John Schneider, Scherzer is feeling good and has another rehab start next Wednesday.

Article Continues Below

“He came out of it feeling how he expected to. A little bit of normal (general) fatigue with the most pitches he’s thrown in a game since Spring Training.”

Toronto is hoping to get him back in the rotation as soon as possible.

As for Santander, his rehab is only beginning, despite being out for the last few weeks. The outfielder has yet to start hitting and is only throwing right now. Hopefully, in the coming days, he can start swinging the bat to allow him to inch closer to returning to the lineup. It's been a rough start to his Blue Jays tenure. On the season, he has just six home runs and 18 RBIs, while batting a miserable .179. The hope is that the slow start was due to the injury and that a healthy Santander will immediately pick things up when he returns.

According to The Athletic, Santander received plasma injections and needed to rest for a week. Now that he is throwing, they can begin to figure out a return, but they need him to swing the bat first.