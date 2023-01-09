By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Justin Fields was one of the lone bright spots for the Chicago Bears this season, and the superstar quarterback is betting on himself as the face of the franchise moving forward.

When asked about his ability to take ownership of the Bears’ future on Monday morning, the 23-year-old was ready.

“I feel like it’s already mine,” Fields said, according to Bears’ beat writer Chris Emma. “The guys in here, they know how hard I work, they know what I want to accomplish and just my mindset overall.”

Fields was phenomenal for an abysmal 3-14 Bears team this season; he compiled 2,242 passing yards and threw for 17 touchdowns, to go along with an excellent eight rushing touchdowns over 1,143 yards through fifteen games. He ran for over 40 yards four times, and added ten 20+ yard runs.

And he played the last few games of his season with a dislocated left shoulder, as well as a hip injury that kept him out of Week 18.

Although he was just shy of Lamar Jackson’s quarterback rushing record, he proved he’s right up there in the conversation as one of the game’s elite signal callers.

“That’s a rushing record,” Fields said about Jackson. “I’m a quarterback. I mean, of course it would’ve been really cool to have. If there was one record I’d like to break, of course that would have to be a passing record.”

Teammate and defensive tackle Justin Jones also sees a bright future in Chicago with Fields at the helm: “[He’s] gifted in so many different ways. Once we start getting some pieces around him and start building an actual scheme for him that can really showcase every athletic talent that he has, ability he has, it’s going to be real dangerous.”

The Chicago Bears haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, but with Justin Fields to build around and the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft, there’s massive potential for that to change in the next few years.