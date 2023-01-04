By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Justin Fields will finish the 2022 NFL season just shy of Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that it will be Nathan Peterman under center in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings, as Fields has been ruled out due to a hip injury. With the Bears well out of playoff contention, they won’t risk further injury to their franchise QB, electing to roll with Peterman instead to close out the campaign, per Ari Meirov.

Via Meirov on Twitter:

“The Bears will start Nathan Peterman on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields’ season is over due to a hip injury.”

Justin Fields is currently 63 yards shy of Jackson’s all-time single-season record. Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards during his second season in the NFL back in 2019. He won the MVP that season. In 2022, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards in 15 games, but will not be making a run at Jackson’s record this weekend because of the hip injury.

Fields leads the league with 7.1 yards per attempt in 2022, racking up 1,143 yards on 160 rushes. Since Week 6, Fields has racked up 817 rushing yards in just nine games, scoring seven touchdowns during that span. While his struggles via the air have persisted, he’s looked like a totally reenergized player since the Bears allowed him to be more expressive with his legs.

Unfortunately, he’ll end up just shy of Jackson’s record. Peterman will draw the start for the Bears in Week 18, who would fall to 3-14 on the season with a loss to the Vikings. Peterman has appeared in two games this season but has not made a start since 2018.