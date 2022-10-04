‘I’ve completely moved on from it’: Doc Rivers gets brutally honest on Ben Simmons finally playing again

Ben Simmons is back! The former Philadelphia 76ers point guard turned Brooklyn Nets big man announced his return with an impressive dunk in the Nets’ preseason opener. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers got brutally honest on the return of Simmons on Tuesday.

“I really didn’t watch him (Ben Simmons), I was watching our guys,” Rivers said on NBA Today. “Having said that, Now listen, I wanted him to do well but he’s no longer a Sixer, so I’ve completely moved on from it.”

Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia ended poorly. But Simmons provided some memorable moments for the 76ers over the years as well. He emerged as a star and is now prepared to rebound in Brooklyn with the Nets. Simmons discussed his level of nerves following his first taste of NBA in-game action in well over a year.

“I’m grateful just to be able to step on a NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there,” Simmons said. “I thought I’d be nervous, but I wasn’t nervous: I was excited. To have that feeling to be able to come out and know you’re going to play on a NBA floor especially at Barclays with some great players, it’s excitement.”

The Nets are hoping Ben Simmons can find his All-Star caliber form in a new role with the team. Brooklyn will need to be patient with him as he readjusts to playing in the league. But he has the talent to help the Nets make a deep playoff run.