‘I’ve never been in love like this’: Adele ‘obsessed’ with Rich Paul and wants kids

It’s safe to say Adele and her boyfriend, NBA power agent Rich Paul, are going strong more than one year into their relationship.

Speaking with Elle in a recent interview, Adele didn’t hide her love and admiration for Paul, whom she was romantically linked with in July 2021. The two have been friends prior to their relationship, and it looks like it has had a positive impact on the singer’s personal and professional life.

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele said of Paul.

When asked whether they are already engaged, Adele said they aren’t … at least not yet. She did hint, however, that she’s ready to get married if Rich Paul asks him.

“I’m not married. I’m not married!” Adele exclaimed before singing, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele also shared her desire to have more kids in the future. Although it’s not a priority for her, she described herself as a “homemaker” and a “matriarch.” The 34-year-old artist has one child–a 9-year-old son named Angelo–from his previous marriage with Simon Konecki. Paul has three kids of his own.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer added.

It’s definitely adorable to see Adele gush about Paul and their relationship. After everything she’s been through in her divorce, Adele undoubtedly deserves that kind of love. Here’s to wishing a stronger relationship for them!