Before reaching a buyout with their starting center, the Portland Blazers explored DeAndre Ayton's market value. However, there was one caveat that threw a wrench into the Blazers' attempts, leading to a buyout that suddenly launched Ayton to become a sought-after center in free agency. Still, Portland reportedly tried to land a deal centered around DeAndre.

However, the Blazers were very particular about what they'd take back in return for Ayton, per Hoopshype's Michael Sotto.

“Portland had trade discussions with several teams interested in DeAndre Ayton,” Sotto reported. “However, the Trail Blazers made it clear they didn’t want to take on any multi-year contracts in return, which made it challenging to find contracts and players to match his $35 million salary.”

Now, Ayton will test the free agency waters with a new team, and potentially, a final chance at a long-term deal down the road, as the veteran center looks to rejuvenate his career amid new surroundings. However, any team that signs him is taking a risk, according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins hits DeAndre Ayton with ‘Diva' label

Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) dunks the ball during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center
Soobum Im-Imagn Images
More NBA News
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins addressed DeAndre Ayton's reputation following a buyout with the Blazers. While Perkins admits Ayton's fit with the Lakers from a basketball standpoint, he worries that DeAndre's drive and motivation may dwindle based on the veteran center's experience with the Blazers.

“The Portland Trail Blazers were happy as hell that they got to this point with him,” Perkins said. “Right now, he's been labeled as a diva, as a cancer in the locker room, and if I'm DeAndre Ayton, I gotta have a moment. I gotta have someone speak the real to me because we're talking about a former number one pick that didn't work out with the Phoenix Suns, the team that drafted him number one.”

For Perkins, Ayton's next stop could be his final chance.

“When you have guys like DeAndre Ayton, you believe that things can happen to you. And I believe that he's one situation away, the next situation, or next organization that he lands in, even if it's the Lakers, he has to change a lot about himself, or he will find his career being shortened, and he will find himself out of the league,” Perkins added. “But can DeAndre Ayton help the Lakers? Absolutely, because Luka thrives in the lob threat. DeAndre Ayton can be a lob threat.

“When DeAndre Ayton is locked in, he's focused, he's losing himself in the team, he's a hell of a player. Double-double. The problem is that it hasn't been the case,” Perkins concluded.

The Lakers are one of the few teams reportedly connected to potentially signing Ayton.