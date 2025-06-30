The Los Angeles Clippers added new talent inside the glistening $2 billion Intuit Dome. All in the attempt to end their string of early postseason exits.

Owner Steve Ballmer, general manager Trent Redden and head coach Tyronn Lue needed to improve the forward play. They addressed the position at No. 30 overall on Wednesday, then with the 51st pick Thursday.

The Clippers pulled off these moves before Sunday's major decision involving one star. James Harden declined his $36.3 million option, adding two extra years with the franchise. That means another run with fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

But how do the incoming rookies fit inside the Clippers' home arena? And what grades do both picks receive? Time to dive into the '25 Clippers rookie class.

Round 1, Pick No. 30: Forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State

When it comes to Penn State and the words “first rounder,” it's more associated with the NFL.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser rewrites history in State College, though. He's the basketball program's first-ever day one selection in the NBA Draft. He even bet on himself in leaving Northern Illinois for the Big Ten.

The gamble paid off. Niederhauser earned conference honorable mention honors. He ranked 12th in the nation for blocks, but led the Big Ten with 2.3 per game.

“When at his best and fully engaged, Niederhauser is a player who can wreak havoc on both ends of the court with his athleticism and instincts,” his scouting report reads. “Both traits play well on both ends of the court, and he profiles as a player who could be a solid rim finisher with elite defensive ability, particularly as a shot-blocker.”

Lue will need to correct his fundamentals, however. The 6-foot-11 big even struggled with the pace of the power conference level — adding another concern before his pro career. He's also not much of a facilitator during pick-and-roll passes.

He brings intrigue for a team needing defensive improvement. Niederhauser even earned DeAndre Jordan comparisons pre-draft. But he comes off as a prospect with boom-or-bust potential.

Grade: C+

Round 2, No. 50 overall: Forward Kobe Sanders, Nevada

The New York Knicks made this move happen. L.A. moved up in the process and nabbed a local talent. He became a swap with Mohamed Diawara.

Sanders is a Spring Valley, California native down in San Diego County. He also starred at two west region universities in Cal Poly and Nevada. He's even in the school record books at the former. Sanders hit all 17 of his free throws in a Dec. 2023 game against Cal State Northridge.

The Clips will know he can bring consistency from the white stripe. But what about everywhere else?

Sanders did nail a game-winning three against March Madness team VCU in November. He dropped 30 points against one of the better Mountain West Conference teams in Boise State. Yet his average scoring dropped from 19.6 points per game in the Big West to 15.9 in the MWC.

Sanders brings concerns if he can bring scoring consistency for the future. He figures to start out as a role player. But ESPN sounds higher on the undrafted players heading to the Clippers than their two picks.

Grade: B-