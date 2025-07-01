Since his release from the Portland Trail Blazers, DeAndre Ayton has received serious interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. While the move makes sense on paper, the apparent reason why Ayton is available in the first place should concern any team looking to sign him.

Following Ayton's release, details emerged suggesting the Blazers cut ties due to his lack of discipline and personality flaws rather than his on-court performances, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick. While he has been disappointing since landing in Portland, it was Ayton's reported “tardiness” and “tantrums” that did him in.

“See, the Blazers could live with Ayton missing shots or his man scoring on him,” Quick wrote. “They could even live with him being limited by injuries to 55 and 40 games in his two seasons in Portland. But in the end, they couldn't live with his bad ways. The tardiness to team flights and practices, according to a team source. The skipping of rehabilitation appointments. Fans saw him slam chairs when he was taken out of games. And a team source said there were tantrums in the locker room when he was sidelined for poor effort.”

The Blazers' release of Ayton was significant, considering he was the main piece they received from the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade in 2023. However, Portland seemingly prepared for the move a year ago when it selected Donovan Clingan in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Since joining the team, Ayton has averaged 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game over the last two years. While solid, his numbers have declined from his final two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, during which he averaged 17.2 and 18.0 points per game, respectively.

Lakers' interest in DeAndre Ayton following Blazers release

Despite the flaws in his performances, the Los Angeles Lakers have still aggressively pursued Ayton in free agency. The Lakers have been on his tail since his release was announced, with a deal seemingly on the horizon.

The Lakers have desperately needed a center for several years, but seem to have urgency to resolve the situation in the 2025 offseason. Los Angeles has also targeted Brook Lopez, Clint Capela and Al Horford, among others.

Not only did the Lakers have a size issue in the 2024-2025 season, but they are also prepared to let Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len walk in free agency. Hayes and Len were the team's top two centers late in the year after trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic and failing to acquire Mark Williams.