Donald Trump’s net worth in 2023 is $3.2 billion. Trump is a businessman, television personality, and politician. He recently served as the 45th President of the United States of America before losing his reelection bid to Joe Biden in 2020. As a businessman, Trump is the principal owner of the The Trump Organization. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Donald Trump’s net worth in 2023 as he becomes the first ex-president to be indicted.

Donald Trump’s net worth in 2023 is $3.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Donald Trump was born in Queens, New York City. He studied elementary at Kew-Forest School. Afterwards, Trump went to the New York Military Academy for boarding school. Trump initially attended Fordham University, but he eventually transferred to University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Here, he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.

With a privileged background, Trump already started to earn money as early as 3 years old. Coming from his father’s wealth, Trump earned an annual salary of $200,000 per year in today’s dollars. By the time he was 8, Trump increased that salary to $1 million.

In 1999, when Fred Trump passed away, his children, including Donald Trump, received a total amount of $413 million in the form of inheritance and dividends. This amount also included a building sale that allowed Trump to earn approximately $177.3 million, which is $236.2 million in modern rates.

After graduating college, Trump worked for his father at The Trump Organization. The Trump Organization earned a lot of money from owning and renting housing in New York City neighborhoods such as Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Given Trump’s background in real estate, he continued to launch projects under his name, one of which was the Commodore. Although the building initially took a $1.5 million loss due to an economic crisis, with the help of The Trump Organization, the building was renovated and largely improved its financial performance. Eventually, Trump would sell 50% stake of the building to his partners, the Pritzker family. From the transaction, Trump earned a revenue of $142 million.

Furthermore, Trump also launched the Trump Tower. The tower is a 58-foot skyscraper and residential building located on Fifth Avenue. While the Commodore and Trump Tower were some of his popular buildings, Trump’s other real estate properties include casinos, luxury hotels, and golf courses. In New York City alone, Trump’s properties include Trump World Tower, Trump Place, 40 Wall Street, and Trump International. Among these, from 2014 to 2015 in 18.5 months, Trump International earned the most with $18.37 million based on The Wall Street Journal.

Outside of New York, Trump also owns Trump Winery, Trump Doral, Trump Chicago, Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, and many more. It’s also worth noting other owners of hotels and condominiums using the Trump name also pay The Trump Organization in order to operate. In 2016, it was revealed that Trump had assets amounting to $1.4 billion. In late 2022, Forbes went through all of Trump’s properties and put a value on them, while also tracking his net worth over time.

Aside from his decorated real estate portfolio, Trump also engages in other ventures. As an author, Trump has written best-selling books such as The Art of the Deal, Trump 101: The Way to Success, and The America We Deserve. Among his books, The Art of the Deal continues to find success, as the book garnered sales worth $1 million from 2018 to 2019. All of this clearly added to Donald Trump’s net worth in 2023. There have been numerous other Trump companies out there as well, with varying degrees of success.

Trump has also appeared in various TV shows and movies, including Home Alone 2. He has also made cameos in shows such as The Jeffersons, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Nanny, Suddenly Susan, Saturday Night Live, and many more. Trump has also engaged in wrestling by taking on a notable role in WWE Raw and Wrestlemania 23. Here, Trump engaged in a “feud” against fellow billionaire Vince McMahon.

But among his works in filmography, Trump found most success in The Apprentice. Based on reports, Trump earned $197 million from the show. On top of that, he earned another $230 million from licensing deals, sponsorships, and seminars. But more importantly, Trump’s appearances in The Apprentice also played a critical role in catapulting his successful presidential campaign.

During the 2016 Presidential Elections, Trump earned a controversial victory that established him as the 45th President of the United States. He also became the first U.S. president to be a billionaire. As POTUS, Trump earned an annual salary of $400,000. While there were claims that Trump reportedly donated his paychecks to federal agencies, he still remained profitable from his properties and business dealings. In fact, under his presidency, foreign diplomats often paid for Trump’s hotel properties.

Trump’s presidential term came to an end in the 2020 Presidential Elections. Not only did Trump lose to Joe Biden, but he also became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. Trump’s presidency featured numerous scandals, and that hasn’t stopped since he lost to Biden.

In the aftermath of the 2020 Election, there was the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that featured Trump supporters storming the building in an attempt to keep him in power. There have been ongoing investigations into what role Trump played in those efforts as he continues to deny he actually lost. Furthermore, Trump has been under fire in a classified documents scandal, with the FBI raiding his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida in 2022.

Despite what happened on Jan. 6 and all of the other scandals, Trump is still gearing up for another presidential run in 2024. However, he did just become the first ex-president to be indicted, with a New York grand jury voting to indict him for his role in a hush money payment case involving porn star Stormy Daniels. It remains to be seen how all of Trump’s legal woes will play out as he eyes the presidency again in 2024.

As a businessman and politician, Trump has certainly emerged as one of the most controversial figures in America. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Donald Trump’s net worth in 2023?