Sam Darnold's first career playoff game did not go the way the Minnesota Vikings had hoped for, re-opening questions about the team's future at quarterback. Rookie J.J. McCarthy only added fuel to that fire with a cryptic tweet right after the Vikings' 27-9 season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Less than an hour after the game, McCarthy raised eyebrows by simply tweeting two words: “Amor fati.” The Latin phrase translates to “love of fate,” suggesting the rookie is happy with his “fate” moving forward.

Fans and Darnold critics would certainly seem to agree. Entering the game, rumors stated that the Vikings were content with Darnold as their franchise quarterback and were prepared to give him a sizeable extension in the offseason. However, the formerly-labeled “bust” drew social media ire with his performance in the loss.

Darnold threw for 245 yards in the game but completed just 25 of his 40 attempts to average a measly 6.1 yards per attempt. His most heinous stat was the nine sacks he absorbed, as even the ESPN/ABC commentary team could not stop criticizing him for holding onto the ball in the pocket far too long.

Whether it was the bright lights or the Rams' pressure, Darnold looked uncomfortable all game long, resurfacing questions of his potential as a full-time starter in the NFL. Even the passes he completed were difficult to watch. The 27-year-old's lone touchdown pass of the night was thrown well behind T.J. Hockenson, who pulled off an impressive grab behind his knees and took it 26 yards to reach paydirt.

Neither Darnold nor McCarthy can be certain about their future moving forward. Perhaps McCarthy sees this as his second chance to make a first impression.

Will the Vikings start Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback in 2025?

After the Vikings lost Kirk Cousins in 2024 free agency, Minnesota decided to bring in Darnold as their veteran and traded up to draft McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick as their future. Darnold's surprisingly stellar play threw a wrench in the team's plan, making the team's decision tougher one year later.

Kevin O'Connell did not have to decide between the two in 2024 after McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason. But ahead of the 2025 offseason, the team has a mountain of a decision to make that will significantly impact their immediate success.

While Darnold is set to hit free agency, multiple teams are expected to reach out to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to inquire about a potential trade for McCarthy. Minnesota was reportedly leaning toward re-signing Darnold, though several other teams may offer a higher price for him. Free agency will begin in March with the 2025 NFL Draft to follow in April.