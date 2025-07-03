The 2025 college football season is almost here. The offseason in this sport is one that feels like forever, as the cold winter months last a lifetime. Now, the summer months are underway, and that means that football is close. In less than two months, the 2025 college football season will be here, and it is the second year that the 12-team College Football Playoff will go down. There have been some modifications, and they should make it even more exciting. The Ohio State football team captured the crown last year, and the Buckeyes are coming for it all again.

Last year's Ohio State football team was an interesting one. On one hand, the Buckeyes are a good example of why the College Football Playoff needed to be expanded. They lost two games in the regular season, so if the format didn't change, it would've been an incredibly disappointing season for head coach Ryan Day, and one that really could've cost him his job. Instead, Ohio State got another chance, and they took full advantage.

On the other hand, that team was a good example of why the CFP shouldn't have expanded. Last year's Ohio State roster was absolutely loaded, and it somehow still found a way to lose two games in the regular season. If you give a team with that kind of talent numerous chances like that, they are going to eventually take advantage. However, the whole point of the college football season was that you needed to show up all year long, or you wouldn't get a chance to win it all. Now, you just need to get hot at the right time.

The format is what it is, and Ohio State was the best team in college football despite its regular season woes. Now, the Buckeyes are looking to reload and repeat. Here are three predictions for Ohio State's 2025 season:

Ohio State will go 10-2 again

Last year's national title team went 10-2 in the regular season as Ohio State suffered losses against Oregon and Michigan. The Buckeyes had a generational roster, and they still lost two games, including one at home against a 6-5 Michigan squad. It's going to happen again. Ohio State is going to have a good team, but the Buckeyes lost a lot from last year. They are going to have a quarterback with no experience, and they lost a ton to the NFL. This team won't be as good as last year's, and there are some tricky matchups on that schedule.

Ohio State will not make the CFP semifinals

People in the college football world are talking like this Ohio State team is barely losing any talent from last season. Will the Buckeyes still be one of the best teams in college football? Yes, but replacing what they lost is going to be harder than people think. There are a lot of other good teams in college football with more experience at the important positions, and Ohio State will eventually run into one of them in the CFP. The Buckeyes will make the playoff, but they will fall short of the semifinals.

Ohio State will lose to Michigan… again

The Ohio State football team has lost four in a row against its rival, and despite winning a national title, the dreadful loss in late Novemeber still sits at the back of the Buckeyes' minds whether they'd like to admit it or not. The rivalry means everything, and Ryan Day hasn't been able to get it done. Last year could not have been more of a layup for the Buckeyes, and they still lost. Now, they have to go to Ann Arbor, and Michigan should actually be able to complete a forward pass this season. The Wolverines will make it five in a row.

In the grand scheme of things, this should be a pretty good season for Ohio State. However, with this program's standards, 10-2 with a loss to Michigan and no national title would be a big disappointment.

2025 college football season preview

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there are some important things to know ahead of this new year. First, there are changes coming to the College Football Playoff. This year's CFP will have 12 teams like last year's, but the automatic bye is no more. Last year, the four highest-ranked conference champions automatically took the top-four seeds in the playoff, and they did not have to play a game in the first round. That is not the case this year. The four highest-ranked teams will get the byes, conference title or not.

If your favorite team wins its Power Four conference, then don't worry, it still gets an automatic bid into the CFP. However, the bye will be determined by final ranking. This should help create better balance in the bracket and lead to better matchups throughout.

So, what teams are we going to see make the 12-team CFP this year? Teams like Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are expected to be top contenders from the SEC, and Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon are teams to watch from the Big Ten. The Big 12 and ACC will have a harder time getting multiple teams in, but Clemson and Arizona State appear to be the favorites.

The new season will be here before we know it, and it is shaping up to be a fun one. From August 23rd until January 19th, we will have college football. Who will take the crown this year?