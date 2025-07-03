The New York Mets made a major change to their lineup in their finale of a day-night doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, and it involved Francisco Lindor. After making over 190 consecutive starts at the top of the lineup, Lindor was moved to second in the batting order. All of this happened on the same day that he was named as a starter for the All-Star game for the first time.

Anybody else might have questioned the decision, but Lindor embraced the change, and he's ready to do whatever he can to help the team.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Lindor said. “I don't have to hit in one place. I'll hit wherever the team thinks is the best thing.”

Brandon Nimmo took he leadoff spot, and he was able to hit a grand slam off Jacob Misiorowski in the second inning. It looked like the change worked out for the Mets, as Lindor followed with his 17th homer, then had an RBI single with two outs in the sixth and a run-scoring double with two outs in the eighth.

The Mets ended up winning the game, and they broke a four-game losing streak.

Mets major lineup change pays off in the end

Lindor hadn't been playing his best over the past few games, and in their opener against the Brewers, he went 0-4 as the Mets only had two hits. That led him to being 2-for-29 with one walk in the past seven games, and since June 15, he was 8-for-60 in 15 games.

With Lindor in a slump, Nimmo took over the leadoff spot, and he was familiar with that territory after manager Carlos Mendoza moved Lindor from third in the order to first in May 2024. It worked out once again, and the Mets had something to show for it, which was a win.

“Look, when you're talking about two really good players, for me as a manager to make those types of decisions, it's a lot easier when they're all-in,” Mendoza said. “It's a privilege for me. And I'm glad that they went out there and they executed, and we got good results today.”

It just hasn't been Lindor who was struggling, but the team overall has lost 14 of its last 18 games. The hope is that this can be the start of a winning streak, and Lindor continues to get out of his slump, getting back to his strong play.