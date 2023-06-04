Jack Eichel is one of the most respected and productive players in the NHL. Aside from earning three All-Star appearances, he successfully bounced back from injury to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to an appearance in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. But while Eichel has accomplished a lot in his NHL career, beside him is a woman who gives him her unconditional support. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Jack Eichel’s girlfriend Erin Basil.

Jack Eichel’s girlfriend Erin Basil

How did Jack Eichel meet Erin Basil?

Jack and Erin reportedly met back when they were both still in college in 2015. When Jack was still studying at Boston University, he entered a bar and happened to meet his future girlfriend, Erin.

The couple has been going strong ever since.

Erin Basil's background

Erin Basil was born on November 17th, 1995 in Buffalo, New York. It’s unknown where she completed her high school education. However, we do know that she attended Northeastern University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Health Services/Allied Health/General Health Sciences, according to her LinkedIn profile. After completing her studies at Northeastern, Erin would go on to get her Master’s degree in Public Health at University of Buffalo.

Erin’s career path is ultimately far from the industry her family works in. Erin’s father, James “Jim” Basil, overlooks Joe Basil Chevrolet in the Buffalo area. Furthermore, her brother Jim Basil also helps out their father in managing the auto dealership.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After completing her master’s degree, Erin gained work experience at various companies. She worked as a Student Affairs Intern for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, as a Medical Assistant and Patient Care Coordinator for Lancaster Medical Group, and with the Erie County Medical Center Corporation as a Palliative Care Team Project Manager Assistant.

With an impressive resumé in health care, it wasn't long before Erin took a job at PerfectServe as an Enterprise Communications Consultant. Just a year later, Erin was promoted to the job title of Business Specialist.

Jack Eichel and Erin Basil's relationship

Although Erin seems like she has a lot on her plate during office hours, the Northeastern University alum does find the time to unwind. Erin usually spends her free time relaxing at the beach. Furthermore, she also spends time with her boyfriend, Jack. Erin seems to also have a love for animals. In fact, she currently owns a dog named Harold, whose birthday is celebrated every July.

After college, Jack was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the second overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft, positioning him as the face of Erin's hometown team. As a result, this gave Jack the opportunity to also spend time with Erin’s family.

Although Jack no longer plays for the Sabres after he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, Jack and Erin continue to keep their love for each other alive. In fact, just last summer, despite moving to Las Vegas, Jack still spent time in Buffalo with Erin.

Back in 2019, the couple spent time together serving the guests at Kevin Guest House, the country’s first Hospital Hospitality House. Both Erin and Jack engaged with the guests by bringing food from Bacchus Wine & Bar Restaurant while talking to them about health and sports.

The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the the 2023 Stanley Cup Final during the first postseason appearance of Jack's career. He will certainly need all of the support he can get to help the Knights raise the trophy as NHL champions. He will surely look to Erin for that peace of mind, getting the unconditional support needed to thrive under the bright lights of the Stanley Cup Final.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jack Eichel’s girlfriend Erin Basil.