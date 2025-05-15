Stuart Skinner stole the spotlight as the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third time in four years. After being benched early in the first round, Skinner responded with back-to-back shutouts to help Edmonton close out the series. In Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights, he turned away all 24 shots he faced, keeping the game scoreless through regulation. His calm presence and clutch saves gave the Oilers the stability they needed until Kasperi Kapanen buried the game-winner in overtime, sealing a 1-0 win and a 4-1 series triumph.

After blanking Vegas in Game 5, 26-year-old Stuart Skinner said Wednesday’s matchup was the calmest he’s felt all series, describing it as the most relaxed of his three starts.

“I had a feeling of peace tonight,” Skinner told Sportsnet's Gene Principe during his post-game interview. “My job's just to give the team a chance to win. I can't really do too much else, so just trying to do my best out there, and whatever happens happens.”

Stuart Skinner returned to the crease in Game 3 after Calvin Pickard was sidelined with a day-to-day injury. Pickard had been solid in relief, going 6-0 in the postseason with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner's resurgence for the Oilers

Skinner, on the other hand, struggled early—posting a 6.11 GAA and an .810 save percentage in losses during Games 1 and 2 of the first round against the Kings. Those early performances prompted head coach Kris Knoblauch to make a switch in goal, but Skinner has since made the most of his second chance.

In Game 3 against Vegas, Stuart Skinner gave up four goals on 24 shots, including a deflating score with just 0.4 seconds remaining. But he bounced back in a big way in Game 4, turning aside all 23 shots he faced to preserve the shutout and push Edmonton’s series lead to 3-1 — avoiding what could have been a pivotal 2-2 deadlock.

The Oilers held the Golden Knights to just 24 shots in Game 3, 23 in Game 4, and another 24 in Game 5. That average of 23.67 shots per game would rank as the lowest of any team in the playoffs if sustained across the entire postseason.

Despite that, Skinner stood firm and came through when it mattered most. Moneypuck.com credits him with 1.98 goals saved above expected, reflecting the difficulty of the shots he faced. In Game 4’s 3-0 win for the Oilers, he posted an outstanding 2.23 goals saved above expected. This was a notable turnaround from Game 3, where his minus-1.69 rating may have been a crucial factor in the 4-3 defeat.

Skinner’s numbers have risen to a 2-3 record, with a 3.05 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage across five playoff appearances. Now, both he and the team can rest while waiting for the outcome of the Winnipeg Jets-Dallas Stars series. The Stars hold a 3-1 lead and have the opportunity to close out the Jets on Thursday night.