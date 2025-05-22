The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a disappointing season in the desert, NHL fans know what to expect. The Knights have made their name by making massive moves to improve their roster and sparing no cost to do it. Which current Golden Knights could be part of an offseason trade?

The biggest questions around the Golden Knights this offseason will be around two contract extensions. Both Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev are eligible for extensions that will break the bank. They deserve it, as they both had career years this year. Eichel and Dorofeyev are key to the future of the Knights, and they may have to make some trades to keep them.

The Golden Knights are not going to let their competitive window close without making a serious push in the offseason. So, which players could be on the move?

Nicolas Hague needs a new contract, which could come in a new city

On the blue line, the Golden Knights are loaded with talent and high cap hits. Alex Pietrangelo and Noah Hanafin were already on long-term deals entering this season. Shea Theodore signed a seven-year extension at the beginning of the year, and Brayden McBann signed on for three more a few weeks later. That does not leave much space for young defenseman Nicolas Hague, who needs a new contract this offseason.

Hague is 26 years old and has played 364 NHL games in his career. The Golden Knights have relied on him since the 2019-20 season, when he was just 21 years old. But with their elite players around him and his lack of offensive upside, they would be better off trading him. His cap space would take away from Eichel and Dorofeyev's extensions, which should be the top priority.

This would provide the Golden Knights with an opportunity to pick up a few more draft picks. They do not have a highly regarded prospect pipeline because they spent the past seven years trading every asset away. So, turning Hague into a future asset would be a smart move.

Keegan Kolesar could be trade bait for cap space

The Golden Knights already have 20 players under contract for the 2025-26 season, which is three short of the maximum roster space. So, if they are going to add anyone, they need to trade out a piece this offseason. Keegan Kolesar is under contract for three years, including 25-26, at $2.5 million. While that does not create a ton of space, he does not help their offensive creation.

Kolesar is a respectable bottom-six forward with a limited offensive ceiling. With the salary cap rising this summer, $2.5 million could become a fair price to pay for that level of player. The Golden Knights may have no interest in trading him. But if they can swing a free-agent deal for Brock Boeser or Nikolaj Ehlers, they should happily deal Kolesar to get more scoring.

The Golden Knights can always deal a prospect

The Golden Knights have become a competitive team by trading their prospects for some of their best players. There are situations where it has worked, like sending Erik Brannstrom to Ottawa for Mark Stone. Others, not so much, like dealing Nick Suzuki for Max Pacioretty. But they are known to take a risk, so could top prospect Trevor Connelly be on the move?

Connelly was the Golden Knights' first-round pick in 2024 out of the United States Hockey League. After dominating offensively with the Tri-City Storm, he struggled to score with the Providence Friars in his long college season. Even with just four goals and nine assists in 23 games, he decided to go pro. With the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, he scored one goal with three assists in six games.

To trade their top prospect, the Golden Knights would need a return to help their top six and be able to fit them under the salary cap. The Vancouver Canucks have committed to keeping Elias Pettersson and figuring out his problems, so that is off the table. Could they trade for Mika Zibanejad or Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers? It would be the biggest trade of the offseason, which the Golden Knights are known for making.