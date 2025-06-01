New York Yankees fans are still stewing over how the 2024 World Series ended and have been anxiously waiting to see how the 2025 ballclub stacks up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are vehemently dissatisfied by the results, following a bitter 8-5 loss on Friday and a drubbing Saturday night. Aaron Judge is at least giving The Bronx something positive to take away from this disappointing series loss, however.

The two-time American League MVP added to his breathtaking 2025 campaign with a 407-foot solo home run to begin the fourth inning. He now has 20 on the year, which ranks second in the AL and third overall. The people reacted.

“Aaron Judge is going to win the AL Triple Crown,” @OleTimeHardball proclaimed. “No comparison,” @dark_star289 said confidently. “He is the best in baseball,” @RonTeee said. Unfortunately, another record season will be wasted on Brian Cashman's Yankee organization. Judge needs to have Cashman fired….now!!”

Unfortunately, that dinger ended a 10-0 Dodgers run to start the game. New York trails 14-1 in the later innings at time of print.

Dodgers bring the pain vs. Yankees

LA pummeled Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren, tagging him for seven runs on six hits and four walks. Max Muncy has two homers, but the whole team is putting on a show at Chavez Ravine. New York's Dodgers-induced nightmare continues, and there may not be an end in sight.

Judge is the ray of light in a gloomy weekend, as the Yankees receive a painful reminder that more work is required before they can ascend into truly dominant territory. Their franchise cornerstone is already there, though.

In the midst of a two-hit outing, Aaron Judge is now batting .395. He leads baseball in that category, as well as slugging percentage, OPS, on-base percentage, WAR and total bases. Simply put, the stupendous slugger is posting one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history. He is no slouch in right field, either, which he demonstrated with an impressive diving catch in the opening game of this series.

The Yankees and their deeply passionate fan base are counting on Judge to lead them back to the World Series this year. But if he struggles in the playoffs once again, No. 99's regular season excellence will lose much of its luster, fair or not. This is arguably the most complete version of Aaron Judge the baseball world has witnessed, however, so perhaps October redemption is on the horizon.

The six-time All-Star has gone yard the last two nights and will try to help the Yankees salvage this trip to Dodger Stadium on Sunday.