ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings have endured a challenging start to the 2025 WNBA season. Between injuries and underperformance, the Wings have yet to find their groove. With Paige Bueckers in concussion protocol for Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky, Maddy Siegrist drew the start. Could Siegrist, who has played fairly well up to this point, be a candidate to become a consistent starter?

“I think everything is on the table,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes told reporters of Siegrist potentially earning a consistent starting role. “Nothing is set in stone right now. Everyone is continuing to earn their positions and earn their opportunities day in and day out.”

Bueckers will miss a minimum of two games in concussion protocol. Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Bueckers have started the games in which they have all been healthy. That could resume once Paige returns, but one has to imagine that if Siegrist performs well over the next two games that she will be seriously considered to remain in the starting lineup.

Siegrist should be given an opportunity, as the Wings went just 1-5 before the Buckers injury. Having a lineup of Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Carrington, Siegrist and either Smith or Hines-Allen could change the dynamic of games. Siegrist's ability to shoot the long-range shot would provide early momentum boosts for Dallas.

What Maddy Siegrist brings to Wings

Siegrist, 25, is currently in her third WNBA season. She entered Saturday's contest averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds. Siegrist is also shooting an efficient 47.2 percent from the field. However, she is only shooting 31.6 percent from deep.

Siegrist was much more efficient during her time at the college basketball level. She has the potential to be a consistent long-ranger shooter in the WNBA. Perhaps starting her on a consistent basis can help Siegrist get things going. Sometimes, providing players with new opportunities can lead to improved overall results.

Siegrist has been reliable in 2025 even with her three-point struggles, though. She is becoming one of the better players on the roster.

The Wings need to at least consider giving Maddy Siegrist a permanent spot in the starting lineup.