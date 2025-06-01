The New York Mets moved into a tie for first place in the NL East with a big win over the Colorado Rockies Saturday. Juan Soto entered Mickey Mantle territory with a home run and a walk but Brett Baty led the way for New York with a three-run triple.

After the game, Baty was asked about his sudden talent for tripling as he’s up to two on the year after having no triples heading into this season. “I don’t even know if I had any in the minor leagues,” Baty replied, per SNY on X.

When told by a reporter that he actually had three triples in the minors, Baty responded, “Did I? OK. So almost matched that total.”

Brett Baty comes up big for the Mets

Baty seems to have established himself in the Mets lineup. The former first-round pick back in 2019 struggled to stay in the majors since his big league debut in 2022. This year, he got another opportunity after Jesse Winker was injured in early May. And Baty has risen to the occasion.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has noticed a difference in the infielder since his most recent call up. After Saturday’s three-RBI effort against the Rockies, Baty is slashing .250/.293/.474 with six home runs, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, a 114 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 40 games for the Mets.

New York has won six of the last seven games and managed to tie the Philadelphia Phillies for the division lead. Bryce Harper’s injury absence after he was hit by a pitch on the elbow last Tuesday has led to a Phillies slump. The team has lost three straight games and the Mets have capitalized.

When New York signed Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract during the offseason, Baty gave up his No. 22 for the star right fielder. Now Baty’s looking to create his own legacy with the Mets. And apparently that includes triples.

New York will take offensive contributions wherever the team can find them. With Soto struggling at the plate this season, the Mets are relying on the entire lineup for production as they attempt to take control of the division.