Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deion Sanders was destined to receive no shortage of attention from programs following his strong season with Jackson State football. Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 reports that Sanders’ coach decision has come down to 3 schools.

“Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF,” O’Donnell shared on Twitter.

Sanders was previously offered the Colorado job, a report he later confirmed. Cincinnati and USF have been mentioned as options as well. Both programs would offer Sanders an opportunity for upside and growth. Cincinnati is fresh off of a strong season.

But a team like Colorado would be aiming for Deion Sanders to turn the program around.

“Now at Colorado, where they are desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job.” FOX’s Bruce Feldman previously said. “And I’m told he has legit interest in becoming the new head coach.”

Deion Sanders has versatile options. And it appears likely that his decision will come sooner rather than later. Regardless of what the future holds for Sanders, there is no question that he has done a tremendous job of drawing attention to Jackson State football. The school enjoyed a terrific season with Sanders leading the charge, and received national attention throughout the year.

But Sanders is now prepared to sign with a Power 5 program. The only question remaining is which of these schools will Deion Sanders ultimately end up with?