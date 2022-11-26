Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was reportedly offered the head coaching job at Colorado, per Bruce Feldman.

“Now at Colorado, where they are desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job.” Feldman said, per FOX College Football on Twitter. “And I’m told he has legit interest in becoming the new head coach.”

Deion Sanders is a potential candidate for a number of different programs. He’s impressed during his time at Jackson State and is in line for a lucrative contract with a big program. It was previously reported that Jackson may be facing an obstacle in reference to a possible hiring, but this Colorado offer proves Sanders is on the right track.

Sanders previously commented on the rumors surrounding his future in late October.

“I’d be a fool and a liar to tell you I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am,” Sanders said. “But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere.”

But those plans for Deion Sanders could change as the offers continue to roll in.

Colorado football has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign. As Feldman stated, they are “desperate to pump some life” back into the team. Although hiring Sanders would not solve all of their issues, it would be a tremendous step in the right direction.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Deion Sanders. Colorado would love to have him, but they will face competition from other programs.