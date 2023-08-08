Jackson State University‘s Head Women's Basketball Coach Tomekia Reed has been appointed as a member of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee, per a press release by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The committee ensures that NCAA Division I women's basketball is supervised properly, while also working to improve the public image and evolution of the sport. They also advise committees in charge of regular-season and postseason competitions on issues such as rule changes and managing the championship tournament. The committee is also focused on enhancing the educational and athletic experiences of the student-athletes they represent, encouraging personal development and the growth of leadership skills.

Reed has become one of the best coaches in collegiate women's basketball in her five seasons at the helm of the Jackson State Tigers. She's led the team to two SWAC tournament championships in 2021 & 2022. The team also clinched a birth in the Women's NCAA March Madness tournament both seasons, losing to second-ranked Baylor in 2021 and third-ranked LSU in 2022. Reed's 2022 Jackson State team nearly beat the LSU Tigers in the tournament, losing 83-77 after holding a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers had a dominant 2022-2023 season, going 17-1 in the SWAC as well as netting big out-of-conference wins vs. Texas Tech and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. However, Jackson State bid at a three-peat as SWAC Champions was thwarted by a last-second buzzer-beater by Aleightyah Fontenot that led the Southern University Jaguars to a 65-64 upset victory. Jackson State earned a bid to the Women's National Invitation Tournament and lost a competitive matchup to the University of Memphis 79-68.