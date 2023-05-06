Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Iowa Basketball superstar Caitlin Clark went viral on Friday, but not because of something she did but rather due to the recent moves that LSU basketball made.

Fresh off winning the national title, the LSU women’s basketball team went on to add both Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow through the transfer portal this offseason. Morrow is the Tigers’ latest addition, joining the team after an incredible time with DePaul last campaign.

As the Tigers continue to strengthen their group, college hoops fans couldn’t help but talk about Clark, making her trend on Twitter. Several fans shared their belief that LSU keeps recruiting talented players to their group just so they can beat Clark and her Iowa team next season.

“All this help just to beat Caitlin Clark again??? Weak!!” a commenter wrote. Another one said, “LSU so worried about Caitlin Clark’s revenge tour they made a damn super team.”

Here are more reactions mocking LSU for their recent moves:

Caitlin Clark knowing LSU is building a super team just to beat her. pic.twitter.com/p70JEQR1E1 — mr din (@mrdindindin) May 5, 2023

All this to beat Caitlin Clark https://t.co/iw2TOOoz9r — mev 🏀🧸🌹 temporary Lakers fan 💜💛 (@mevvybear) May 5, 2023

Live look at Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/YWzeMSeqM2 — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) May 5, 2023

LSU basketball fans, however, came to the defense of the team and emphasized that all the Caitlin Clark talk right now doesn’t make sense. After all, the Tigers just beat the Hawkeyes in the championship, so Clark and her team isn’t really a major problem for the team.

“All this to beat Caitlin Clark” talk. Am I living in an alternative universe where LSU didn’t just beat the brakes off of Iowa in the National Championship game this year? pic.twitter.com/Y9SkghXMQ2 — Koshin Egal (@Koshsaysthings) May 5, 2023

The LSU Women's Basketball Team pulling up to Caitlin Clark: pic.twitter.com/B3fIwCcaie — boredjesse (@boredjesse) May 5, 2023

How can LSU build a super team to beat Caitlin Clark….when they beat Iowa….in the championship game 🧐 pic.twitter.com/aJD5opwRUk — Jasmine B. (@jazzvangogh) May 5, 2023

Clark has yet to address LSU’s recent additions, though she likely won’t speak on the matter considering that she’s expected to be more focused on Iowa. However, she’ll definitely be surprised to see her name trending the next time she opens her social media accounts.