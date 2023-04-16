Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Jacksonville State football commit Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was killed Saturday night in a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, according to a Sunday article from 247Sports National News Desk Writer Robbie Weinstein.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement. “He was a great young man with a bright future.

“My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”

Philstavious Dowdell was among four people who died and as many as 20 who were reportedly injured following a shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville. The birthday party was for Dowdell’s sister, according to Alabama.com business reporter William Thornton.

“I actually started coaching Phil in the youth league; he was 10 at the time,” Dadeville coach Michael Taylor said, via the Alexander City Outlook. “I’ve been with Phil and some of the guys, and we came up together as far as when I started coaching youth then working with the school and coaching varsity.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It might sound strange, but we made each other. I tell those guys all the time, ‘You made me who I am today.'”

Philstavious Dowdell had committed to Jacksonville State in February. He played wide receiver, cornerback and return duties on special teams at Dadeville High School. He earned 108 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns during the 2021-22 season, according to MaxPreps.

The three-sport athlete competed in the Troy Invitational, taking first place in the 100 dash and second in the 200.

“Everyday my life go up & up,” Dowdell posted on Facebook earlier this month. “It’s hard for me to get mad.”

The Dadeville Tigers earned a 10-1 overall record and a 6-0 record against conference opponents during the 2022-23 season, highlighted by a 55-0 victory over the Beulah Bobcats in September.