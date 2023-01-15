Trevor Lawrence did well leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to the postseason, but unfortunately, the 2021 top overall pick showed signs of playoff jitters in his first trip to the big stage.

That much is clear after Lawrence made his way to the NFL Hall of Infamy with an incredibly horrible feat against the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown. Lawrence had a hard time taking care of the football to start the contest, throwing three interceptions for a never-before-seen feat in NFL history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

As Asante Samuel Jr. became the first player to intercept three passes in the first half of a postseason game, Lawrence got the unwanted record as the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game. The Jaguars star actually had four interceptions to end the first half.

It’s undoubtedly a forgettable performance from Trevor Lawrence, who had high expectations in his first postseason appearance. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson even compared Lawrence to chargers QB Justin Herbert heading to the game, though his take couldn’t have been more different to what actually transpired.

“They’re very similar, both athletic guys, both can run, extend plays, good vision,” Pederson said of Lawrence and Herbert days before the Wild Card game. “Obviously, he’s been in these moments before with his team, so he’s got a little experience over Trevor that way. It should be a fun game to watch both of these guys play.”

Here’s to hoping that Lawrence remembers his ugly performance and learn from it the next time he plays in the playoffs.