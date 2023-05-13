Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Detroit Lions raised eyebrows and incurred plenty of criticism for their selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many pundits believed that Gibbs was a day-two pick, but the Lions were quite literally dancing in their seats after reaching up to snag Gibbs.

Of course, as the Lions opened up rookie minicamp to the media for the first time on Saturday, Gibbs had to know that one question would be following him wherever he went. Indeed, Gibbs was asked if Detroit reached for him in the NFL Draft- and his thoughts on that.

The Lions rookie kept his response short, sweet and to the point, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I really don’t care.”

Gibbs clearly isn’t losing sleep at night over the opinions of people who think the Lions were crazy to call his name as early as the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.

And why should he?

After all, Gibbs proved to be an electric talent in both the running and passing games at Georgia Tech and Alabama, tallying over 2000 yards on the ground and over 1000 through the air in three seasons.

There’s an argument to be made that the Lions may have spotted a talent that no one else valued as highly.

Unfortunately for Lions fans, they’ll have to wait to see Gibbs, who is dealing with a minor ankle injury, to take the field, as he’ll miss rookie minicamp.

Despite tweaking his ankle on Friday, Gibbs told the media that he’s “straight”, with Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew adding that “he’ll be fine.”