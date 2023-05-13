Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Detroit Lions are one of the most intriguing teams of the 2023 season. After coming oh-so-close to a playoff appearance, the team is primed to take over the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers’ departure. However, their season didn’t get off to a good start in the eyes of many fans, mainly due to their draft selection. One of these picks, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, might even miss the rookie minicamp, per Dave Birkett.

“Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew said Jahmyr Gibbs may not take part in rookie minicamp today because he had a “tweak.” Didn’t say what it was, but said team is just being careful.”

Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted 12th overall by the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft. Almost immediately, fans expressed their confusion at the pick. It’s not because of Gibbs’ talent: he’s one of the best RBs in this class. The question, though, was whether it was worth drafting a running back in the first round.

The common thought amongst NFL teams this season that a running back is not worth a first round pick right now. You are better off using your first round pick on OL or any other position, since you can get talented running backs in the later rounds. The Lions zigged from this by drafting Gibbs, the same way that the Falcons broke all “conventions” by drafting Bijan Robinson at 8.

All the talk about this “mistake” will be laid to rest if Gibbs has an excellent season. It’s not going to matter where they selected him if he immediately produces for the team. We’ll see how Gibbs adjusts to the NFL level.