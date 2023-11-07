Jake Paul is set to fight on December 15th and tomorrow his opponent will be announced. We take a look at the best fights next for him.

It's been announced that Jake Paul will be back in the squared circle on December 15th, getting in one last fight before the end of the year.

Jake Paul's next fight on Dec 15th will be officially announced tomorrow. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 7, 2023

It also appears that an announcement on who Paul will be fighting will be made tomorrow. There are a couple of options that would make for a great fight with Jake Paul. We take a look at the best opponents for Jake Paul ahead of his fight announcement coming tomorrow.

KSI

Jake Paul has made a name for himself as a YouTube celebrity turned boxer, and he's now looking for his next big challenge. Many fans are calling for him to fight KSI, another YouTuber who has turned to boxing.

Logan Paul predicts KSI vs Jake Paul 🍿 pic.twitter.com/39XCJ6prYy — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) November 2, 2023

Both KSI and Paul have millions of followers on social media, and a fight between them would be sure to generate a lot of interest. This would be a massive payday for both fighters, and it would also be a great opportunity for them to grow their brands even further.

It would be a competitive fight. KSI and Paul have similar levels of experience, and they're both about the same size. This means that the fight would likely be very close much like their first fight, which would make it even more exciting for fans. it would be a good fight for the sport of boxing. A fight between KSI and Paul would bring a lot of new fans to the sport. This fight would also show that boxing is still relevant in the age of social media.

Jake Paul is one of the most controversial figures in boxing today. He has been accused of being a novelty act and of only fighting opponents who are smaller and less experienced than him. However, Paul has also shown flashes of potential, and he is now looking to prove himself against a legitimate boxer.

The best next fight for Paul is a rematch with Tommy Fury. Fury is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and he is undefeated in his professional boxing career. Fury is perceived as the better boxer between himself and Paul winning a very narrow split decision over the ‘Problem Child'.

Tommy Fury went off on KSI and says he wants to rematch Jake Paul 😬 pic.twitter.com/9IfUt64urF — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 25, 2023

A rematch with Fury would be a great opportunity for Paul to prove to everyone that the judges got it wrong in their last fight. If Paul is able to beat Fury, it would show that he has the skills and the heart to compete at the highest level and that he is the better boxer. It would also be a huge payday for Paul, and it would further cement his status as a major star in the sport.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul is one of the most talked-about fighters in boxing today. He has won seven of his eight professional fights, but he has also been criticized for only fighting opponents who are inferior boxers to him and not facing a legitimate boxer in his time yet. Julio César Chávez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight champion and a much more experienced and skilled boxer than any of Paul's previous opponents. A fight between Chávez Jr. and Paul would be a huge event, and it would be a good test for both fighters.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is confident he can hand Jake Paul his first L 😤 pic.twitter.com/2Wdv8s5S4r — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 14, 2022

While Chavez Jr. will give Paul some legitimacy if he were to beat him in the boxing world he is also on the tail end of his boxing career. Chavez Jr. was dominated by former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva whom Paul had already beaten. This gives Paul a legitimate boxing champion as an opponent but one he shouldn't have a hard time beating given the current state of his boxing career.