Jake Paul fired back at Conor McGregor after the latter's derogatory tweet.

Paul and McGregor have been going at it on social media in the aftermath of the former's unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz this past weekend.

McGregor wasn't particularly impressed with the fight or his old rival Diaz's game plan as he criticized the Stockton native's performance and claimed he would serve up his liver on a sandwich should they have their MMA trilogy fight.

That led to Paul retorting back at McGregor claiming he needed to “get into rehab” as well as the USADA drug testing pool while making note of all his recent losses. Paul concluded his tweet by stating he'd put the Irishman in the coffin if they ever fought.

McGregor laughed his tweet off by simply telling the former Disney star to shut up while calling him a w****r. The Irishman would do the same in another post with an image of Paul.

It took Paul a day to respond, but he wasn't offended by McGregor's tweet by any means given that it's the fight game. In fact, he seems to have no interest in him whatsoever compared to in the past.

“I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a ‘w****r.' It’s the fight game. I don’t give a f**k about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes,” Paul tweeted. “He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters.”

Despite Paul's latest words, there's no doubt that he'd still very much entertain a boxing match with McGregor — provided the latter is all in on it.