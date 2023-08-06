Tatiana Suarez is a future UFC champion in Conor McGregor‘s eyes.

Suarez earned an impressive submission win over former champion Jessica Andrade after a guillotine choke in the second round of their UFC Nashville strawweight co-headliner last night.

The 32-year-old maintained her undefeated 10-0 record as a result and is now all but guaranteed a title shot in her next fight.

One person who was notably watching UFC Nashville was former two-weight champion McGregor, and as far as he's concerned, Suarez is more than capable of getting UFC gold.

“This woman is very, very good,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “UFC Champion material 100%!”

McGregor is not the only one impressed by Suarez — many in the combat sports world have viewed the American as not only a future UFC champion, but potentially a two-division champion as well. A big reason for that was her dominant wrestling earning her comparisons to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Suarez particularly made waves back in 2018 when she finished the likes of current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

However, she endured a three-and-a-half year absence from the Octagon following her win over Nina Ansaroff in June 2019 due to injury issues.

She returned to action earlier this year in February when she submitted Montana De La Rosa in their flyweight battle with a guillotine choke and after last night, it looks like that is her choice of choke going forward.

It will be no easy task dethroning current 115-pound champion Weili Zhang, who defends her crown against Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 later this month.

However, it's guaranteed to be an intriguing contest should it happen in the future.