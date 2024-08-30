Jalen Williams' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Williams is a starting power forward who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is an NBA All-Rookie First Team player. Let's take a closer look at Jalen Williams' net worth in 2024.

Jalen Williams' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $5 million

Jalen Williams' net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jalen Williams was born on April 14, 2001, in Denver. He attended Perry High School. Here, Williams kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

At the high school level, Williams averaged 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, according to sources. While playing basketball at the high school level, Williams was also an active member of the Feed My Starving Children organization, as per sources.

Coming out of high school, despite a respectable high school showing, Williams was not a rated prospect, according to ESPN. However, he did get an offer to play basketball for Arizona State, Arizona, Hofstra, Nevada, and Santa Clara, as per reports. Williams eventually committed to play for Santa Clara.

Williams played three seasons with the Santa Clara Broncos while taking up a major in communication. In a Broncos uniform, Williams put up 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per outing while shooting 47% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.

In the 2021-22 season, Santa Clara posted a 21-12 record. For his efforts, Williams was named to the First Team All-WCC and Second Team NABC All-District to conclude his college basketball career. The Broncos star was also a two-time All-WCC Selection.

Jalen Williams is drafted by the Thunder

After three seasons playing for Santa Clara, Williams officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. However, while doing so, he did announce his intention to maintain his college eligibility, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.

On draft night, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Williams in the first round with the 12th-overall pick. With the Thunder drafting Williams, he officially became the first player out of Santa Clara University to be drafted in the NBA for the first time since back-to-back MVP Steve Nash in 1996, based on a report by CBS Sports.

Shortly after, Williams put pen to paper his first-ever contract in the NBA. He agreed to sign a lucrative four-year rookie contract with the Thunder worth around $20.3 million, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Williams tallied respectable numbers of 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field overall and 36% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Williams earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors. Moreover, the first-round draft pick also finished as the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year Award race, which caught everyone in the NBA world off guard.

Jalen Williams' second season

A season later, Williams continued to improve his production, this time as a full-time starting shooting guard for the Thunder. In the 2023-24 season, the first-round draft pick jumped his numbers to 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field overall and 43% from beyond the arc.

But more importantly, the Thunder clinched a postseason birth as the No. 1 seed in the loaded Western Conference. The Thunder then defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round for their first playoff series win since 2016.

The Thunder also were the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series. They then lost to Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round in six games.

In the 10 postseason games, Williams averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. With the Thunder facing elimination in Game 6 in Dallas, Williams had 22 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists for his best game in the postseason.

Jalen Williams' other income

As part of the Thunder's promising young core, Williams is starting to make waves in the NBA. As a result, it doesn't come as a surprise that J-Dub is garnering the attention of major brands.

In fact, the former Rookie of the Year runner-up signed an endorsement deal with adidas back in 2022, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. However, the team did not disclose specific terms of the deal to the public.

While Williams is known to make his presence felt on the NBA hardwood, there's no question that the Thunder guard's charisma is also felt off the court. From his stylish taste in fashion to his charismatic personality, it isn't surprising that the NBA All-Rookie First Team player launched his own YouTube channel.

Williams' YouTube channel has already collected 26.8K subscribers. The Thunder star's videos have also garnered a total of nearly 600K views. However, the Thunder star never disclosed how much money he rakes in from his YouTube channel.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jalen Williams' net worth in 2024?