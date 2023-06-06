The pending free agency of James Harden is sure to have Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets fans glued to their phones all all summer. Rumor has it that James Harden is currently torn between staying with the Sixers or joining the Rockets in NBA free agency, reports Legion Hoops.

It comes as no surprise, as the two teams are very different options for Harden. If he opts to join the Rockets, it would most likely be because he wants to be the number one option again and he has a special connection with the city of Houston. Contrastingly, staying with the Sixers means Harden is still committed to winning over anything and believes this Philadelphia team can make a run at the NBA Finals.

It is an interesting development given both teams recently announced new head coaches. James Harden staying with the Sixers means that Nick Nurse would be his new coach, while joining the Rockets would give him Ime Udoka as the new front man. Both have had success in the NBA, although both are coming off of very different but less than ideal exits from their former teams.

Expect the James Harden saga to last throughout NBA free agency; being one of the bigger chips in the pot, Harden will have no problem taking his time with his decision. Obviously he sees pros and cons with both the Rockets and Sixers and where he wants his NBA free agency experience to take him. As the rumors continue to swirl, whichever team eventually lands him will be getting one of the best guards in the NBA.