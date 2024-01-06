The college basketball world reacts to the upset loss.

Coming into the weekend, only three undefeated teams remained in men’s college basketball. Those teams were No. 3 Houston at 13-0, No. 19 James Madison at 14-0 and No. 22 Ole Miss at 13-0. Only Houston and Ole Miss remain undefeated as of publication as James Madison suffered their first loss of the season, 81-71, in Sun Belt Conference play against Southern Miss.

Coming into the game, James Madison was the proud owner of the current longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games. The Dukes had been 2-0 in Sun Belt play having beaten Texas State and Louisiana. The Dukes had been one of the surprise teams of the season so far as one of the few non Power 5 conference teams ranked nationally.

Predictably, the college basketball world exploded on social media following the upset loss with a few warning others not to underestimate James Madison despite the loss to Southern Miss.

Seeing national guys like Rothstein and Borzello tweet that final score speaks to how impressive James Madison has been. Winning every game – especially in these short conference swings – is just so dang hard, even for the team that looks like the best the Sun Belt has to offer. — Brady Weiler (@bradymweiler) January 6, 2024

James Madison may be a founding father but THEY CALL JAY LADNER DADDY https://t.co/eNd9FbzR5R pic.twitter.com/incVpbDOzp — Chill Hall (@ChillHall) January 6, 2024

James Madison today pic.twitter.com/hLAx9Q7SdT — HAWAI'I BOWL CHAMPIONS (@coastalplswin) January 6, 2024

James Madison thought they had a chance against this man. https://t.co/fN7VLSD5qQ pic.twitter.com/JbWSvyYwsS — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 6, 2024

Unbeaten no longer, Southern Miss hands James Madison it’s first loss of the year. Andre Curbelo is such a difference-maker for the Golden Eagles with his playmaking prowess. Nine assists today for Curbelo. HUGE win for Jay Ladner’s squad. — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) January 6, 2024

FINAL: #SouthernMiss 81, James Madison 71 Southern Miss earns its first win versus a ranked opponent since 2011. JMU undefeated no longer. — Sam Sklar (@sklarsam_) January 6, 2024

Andre Curbelo just ended undefeated James Madison with this vintage Curbelo stat line pic.twitter.com/1n5WbvofJv — morrisoncrying (@morrisoncrying) January 6, 2024

James Madison falls to Southern Miss 81-71. Get this team out of the rankings immediately, they are Frauds pic.twitter.com/hVWQLMVcsD — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) January 6, 2024

Southern Miss was led by Andre Curbelo in the win against James Madison. Curbelo finished with 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He shot 5-15 from the field and 5-8 from the free throw line. Curbelo played two seasons at Illinois and one at St. John’s before transferring to Southern Miss this season.

The James Madison Dukes are still a solid team and it will be interesting to see what happens to them in the new college basketball AP Poll that will be released on Monday. It’s possible that they drop a few spots or fall out of the top 25 completely.