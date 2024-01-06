Coming into the weekend, only three undefeated teams remained in men’s college basketball. Those teams were No. 3 Houston at 13-0, No. 19 James Madison at 14-0 and No. 22 Ole Miss at 13-0. Only Houston and Ole Miss remain undefeated as of publication as James Madison suffered their first loss of the season, 81-71, in Sun Belt Conference play against Southern Miss.

Coming into the game, James Madison was the proud owner of the current longest winning streak in the nation at 14 games. The Dukes had been 2-0 in Sun Belt play having beaten Texas State and Louisiana. The Dukes had been one of the surprise teams of the season so far as one of the few non Power 5 conference teams ranked nationally.

Predictably, the college basketball world exploded on social media following the upset loss with a few warning others not to underestimate James Madison despite the loss to Southern Miss.

Southern Miss was led by Andre Curbelo in the win against James Madison. Curbelo finished with 15 points, three rebounds and nine assists. He shot 5-15 from the field and 5-8 from the free throw line. Curbelo played two seasons at Illinois and one at St. John’s before transferring to Southern Miss this season.

The James Madison Dukes are still a solid team and it will be interesting to see what happens to them in the new college basketball AP Poll that will be released on Monday. It’s possible that they drop a few spots or fall out of the top 25 completely.