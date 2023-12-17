Houston basketball loses a key player to injury.

Houston basketball got a tough blow to the gut Saturday when the team announced star guard Terrance Arceneaux suffered a torn Achilles in a game against Texas A&M. Arceneaux is likely out for the year, per ESPN. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson didn't mince words when describing his sadness over the injury.

“When the game was over, I didn't even really think about the game much,” Sampson said, per ESPN. “I think Terrance Arceneaux has a torn Achilles and is probably going to be out for the year. I focused more on that than the game. I feel really bad for that young man. He worked so hard. He was starting to play good.”

Arceneaux is a former four-star recruit in the ESPN 2022 recruiting class. He averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds on the season, but was seeing more production recently as well as a large role in Houston's stellar defense. The Cougars defeated Texas A&M on Saturday despite the injury to their guard. Houston basketball defeated the Aggies, 70-66, behind Emanuel Sharp's 21 point performance.

Houston must now find a way to continue winning without Arceneaux. The Cougars are undefeated on the season at 11-0. The team is playing their inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, and conference play opens for them on Jan. 6 against West Virginia. Houston has two more non conference games before that matchup. The Cougars will need to continue to rely on L.J. Cryer and Sharp, who are the team's leading scorers.

Houston basketball next plays Texas State on Dec. 21. Texas State is 5-5 on the season.