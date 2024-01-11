Not only did he tie for the highest OVR increase this week, but he also earned the biggest rating boost out of all his teammates.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Center Jarrett Allen received a massive increase to his NBA 2K24 player rating after consistently playing well this year. Not only did he tie for the highest OVR increase this week, but he also earned the biggest rating boost out of all his teammates. The latest update saw several players receive adjustments to their ratings.

What Is Jarrett Allen's NBA 2K24 Rating? – January Player Ratings Update

After the January Player Ratings update, Jarrett Allen received a +3 rating, increasing his OVR to 86. Overall, he tied for 1st place with several other players when it came to receiving the highest increase. However, out of all players who received a +3 to their 2K24 rating, Allen currently has the highest OVR.

This news should come to as no surprise to Cavaliers' fans, who've been watching Allen some of his best basketball yet. Overall, Allen is continuing to build off the success that saw the 25 year old earn his first All-Star honor in 2022. Furthermore, his performance this season merits an increase to his OVR.

Allen has accumulated seven straight double-double performances in a stretch that saw Cleveland go 5-2. One of those performances included a 23-rebound, 24 point effort in a 113-110 win over the Mavericks. Furthermore, across four games alone in January, Allen's averaged over 14 rebounds per game. Additionally, he ranks in the top 10 for rebounds per game (9th with 9.9,) and FG% (66.7%).

Overall, Donovan Mitchell gets the most praise on the team right now, and rightfully so. However, Mitchell can rely on teammates like Allen to rebound, make shots, and keep the offense on the offensive. While this Cavaliers' unit might not be the most threatening team

The Cavaliers (21-15 at the time of writing) started the season 1-3, struggled their way to an 8-8 record, and suddenly turned things around. Since then, they went on a 13-7 streak and look to beat the Nets (who they're currently facing right now.

Make sure to check out the full Player Ratings list to see the latest changes for your favorite players and teams. Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama reached his highest OVR yet in what's been a promising year for the rookie. Lastly, make sure to check out the latest locker codes before they expire when Season 4 begins.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.