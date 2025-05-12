The day has finally arrived. You watched hours upon hours of Duke basketball, sat through an abysmal NBA regular season and said your prayers to the basketball gods, and now will come the time to see if it was all worth it. Following Monday night's Draft Lottery, a lucky fan base will celebrate the forthcoming arrival of one of the most anticipated prospects in recent history. The hoops-watching world is ready to find out where Cooper Flagg will start his professional career.

The Wooden Award winner did something few highly touted freshman actually do: live up to the hype. He seamlessly transitioned to the Blue Devils, looking largely unfazed by the intense spotlight that followed him all season-long. Yes, there were a couple of times late in games where Flagg stumbled or did not make the winning play, but he displayed excellent instincts and made a colossal impact on both offense and defense. And oh yeah, he turned 18 years old in December.

Assuming the sensational forward can stay healthy, he should have a great opportunity to thrive at the next level. Though, regardless of how prodigiously talented Cooper Flagg is, where he winds up could determine just how high he soars in the NBA. With just a few hours left until the ping balls start bouncing around, we are ranking the best destinations for the future No. 1 overall draft pick.

At the risk of tempting fate, only teams with odds of five percent or better are being considered. Let's dive in.

Cooper Flagg and the 76ers could be a perfect match (10.5 percent lottery odds)

I bet you did not expect this. It is admittedly hard to fathom that any scenario could be more tantalizing than Flagg joining All-Star center and fellow phenom Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs (not to mention De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle), but in order to choose the ideal landing spot for this supremely skilled athlete, it is important to consider all factors.

Beyond the potential basketball implications of sharing the court with 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, 2019 All-NBA First-Team selection Paul George and 2024 All-Star Tyrese Maxey, Flagg just feels like a Philly guy. The Maine native is soft-spoken and humble when addressing the media, but he oozes intensity and swagger on the court. If you are looking for further evidence that suggests the ACC Player of the Year would be right at home in the City of Brotherly Love, just look at last August's Fanatics Fest.

In what were supposed to be friendly one-on-one matchups versus kids, Flagg had no reservations about asserting his dominance. He blocked shots, utilized pump fakes and unloaded dunks in a showing that effectively illustrated his ultra-competitive nature. Philly demands gladiators, and this teenager is willing to relentlessly fight on the hardwood.

Despite the constant injury concerns surrounding Embiid, and George's potentially suffocating $212 million contract, the 76ers have the pieces in place to help Flagg grow into an NBA superstar. Maxey is one of the most explosive point guards in the league and is only 24 years of age, sharpshooter Jared McCain (another Duke guy) looked like the Rookie of the Year front-runner before tearing his meniscus in December and Quentin Grimes broke through as an offensive player.

Financial limitations and the Embiid situation understandably induce stress and nausea within fans, but winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes would make them realize just how promising the future can be. And if the big man is able to log meaningful minutes after recovering from arthroscopic left knee surgery, then the Sixers might be positioned for genuine title contention in the near future.

A lot has to go right, of course, but one lucky break could change the entire trajectory of this franchise.

The Spurs can return to the NBA apex with the top pick (6.0 percent odds)

It took two No. 1 picks to completely transform the Spurs organization decades ago, and maybe the same can happen in 2025. Wembanyama is flourishing through his first two seasons, and assuming he makes a full recovery from deep vein thrombosis, he has a chance to become the next face of the league. If Flagg lands on the team, the San Antonio River Walk will be overflowing with promise and excitement.

Both of these exceptional talents know what it is like to shoulder heavy expectations before they even reach adulthood. Their ample ability and endless ambition has produced amazing results thus far. Imagine what they can do if they are working together to lead the Spurs back into prominence. Add in former All-Star De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and this team would have a tremendous core to build around.

Whether he were to go to the Spurs or the Sixers, Flagg should have no problem meshing with star players. He shined on a roster full of five-star recruits, while also frequently magnifying his teammates' strengths. The consensus All-American is a solid playmaker and will defer when necessary.

The beauty of an all-around prospect like Cooper Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range for Duke last season, is that he can contribute even when he does not have the ball in his hands. Adding great players who sacrifice for the good of the team, like Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, is what defined the Spurs Way.

If the team can secure the right to draft Flagg, that would be one heck of a way for Gregg Popovich to begin his run as president of basketball operations.

Hornets and Flagg can grow together (14.0 percent odds)

Both the 76ers and Spurs faced unforeseen adversity and possibly could have navigated a path to the playoffs under more fortunate circumstances — San Antonio still would have had a steep climb in the Western Conference. If Flagg plays for either organization, sizable aspirations will immediately surface among the respective fan bases. But what if he ends up on a truly bad team? Can he quickly revive a presently moribund squad?

The Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors already have an All-Star-caliber talent in Lauri Markkanen and Scottie Barnes, respectively. The Washington Wizards have a young nucleus and a former NBA champion in Jordan Poole. And the Brooklyn Nets displayed plenty of tenacity before losing Cam Thomas to a hamstring injury. Flagg could feasibly prosper in all of those situations, but the rebuilding franchise that should offer him the most is the Charlotte Hornets.

Yes, that's right, I believe a squad that has won only 67 games across the last three seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2016 is an auspicious landing spot for the former Duke phenomenon. Keeping with the same philosophy I employed with the Sixers, this group, with Flagg in the mix, should be more than formidable if it can just stay healthy.

LaMelo Ball is a great athlete and gifted playmaker. He turns 24 in August. Brandon Miller has the size and ability to develop into a highly productive wing. He is only 22. Mark Williams is a rebounding machine and physical presence inside. He is 23. Miles Bridges, the veteran of this core group, has a knack for getting to the basket. He celebrated his 27th birthday in March.

Head coach Charles Lee was an assistant on two different NBA championship teams. The Hornets have the makings of an impressive structure. They just need a centerpiece.

Cooper Flagg could greatly accelerate Charlotte's longstanding reconstruction project. He possesses the offensive versatility the squad sorely lacks and can bring more shot-blocking on defense. Above all, he shows poise beyond his years, which is something an already young roster urgently requires. The Queen City can also give the 6-foot-9 prospect a strong sense of comfort. He thrived in Durham, North Carolina and could smoothly transition to Charlotte.

The Hornets are tied with the Jazz and Wizards for the best odds at winning the NBA Draft Lottery, and if they outlast the other hopefuls, it might the most important moment in franchise history.