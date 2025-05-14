The Detroit Tigers were on full display Tuesday night in an electric showdown during Bark at the Park as Javier Baez's walk-off three-run home run in the 11th inning capped a roller coaster win against the Boston Red Sox. This game added yet another dramatic twist to the Tigers vs. Red Sox series in 2025 and a reminder of why Detroit is becoming one of the most resilient teams in the league.

Detroit set the tone early with contributions from Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Baez, but it was the veteran shortstop who stole the spotlight. After already blasting a three-run homer in the sixth, the veteran came to the plate with runners on in extras. The rest was history.

Talkin' Baseball posted the walk-off moment on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the drama perfectly.

JAVIER BAEZ WALK-OFF THREE-RUN HOME RUN IN THE 11TH pic.twitter.com/K6cfCe79tY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

But it wasn't just one clutch swing. The veteran had himself a night, tallying two home runs and six RBIs. His resurgence this season has drawn praise across the league. ESPN insider Jeff Passan weighed in on X, formerly Twitter, as well.

“The Javier Báez renaissance is one of the coolest stories of the 2025 season,” Passan wrote. “Now hitting .319/.357/.513 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 34 games. And this walk-off capped a night in which he hit a pair of three-run homers.”

The Tigers leaned on every bit of their depth. Tyler Holton opened, Keider Montero bridged innings, and the bullpen stretched thin before Baez brought it all home. Rookie Trey Sweeney also delivered a key game-tying RBI single in the 10th to keep the team alive. From Jace Jung's leaping grabs to Brieske holding firm, this was the kind of gritty win that builds character in a long 2025 MLB season.

There's no quit in this Detroit squad. As the summer heats up, expect more fireworks from a team that's clearly on the rise, especially if Baez continues to play at this level for the surging Tigers.