The NBA Draft lottery will be taking place soon, and teams will learn soon where they will be picking in the next month. There are a few players that everybody has their eye on, such as Cooper Flagg. Rutgers University Ace Bailey is another name that has been popular over the season, and he'll most likely be a top pick in the draft.

For a while now, Rutgers has been saying that Bailey is 6'10, but after an official measurement, the truth has come out about his height.

“Rutgers’ Ace Bailey’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine: 6’7 1/2 barefoot, 202.8 lbs with a 7’0 ½” wingspan and 8’11″ standing reach,” Jonathan Givony of ESPN wrote on X, fernery Twitter.

After many thought that he was taller all along, the comments went crazy after finding out the truth.

“Wow thought he was 6'9 or 6'10. This changes alot,” one user wrote.

“He might drop because of this,” another user wrote.

“Ace Bailey was never as tall as they told you he was. Still great measurements beyond the weight,” a third user wrote.

Despite the measurements, Bailey should still be considered a lottery pick for the scoring skills that he possesses. He's also about the same height as Flagg, which shouldn't bring his stock down.

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, and he was asked about his year as he's set to get drafted in the coming months.

“I did good,” Bailey said via ESPN. “I could have done way better, but I matured this season. The game slowed down for me. My IQ got higher. I got faster and way stronger. My ball handling and shooting tightened up. Rutgers had me guarding everyone from point guards to power forwards. I learned a lot.”

Bailey will continue to learn as his basketball career goes on, but the raw talent that he possesses now will be good for him to get drafted high.