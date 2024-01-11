So far, the rookie sensation has been playing as expected, with a promising career ahead of him.

San Antonio Spurs' 1st overall pick Victor Wembanyama received his highest player rating in NBA 2K24 yet. So far, the rookie sensation has been playing as expected, with a promising career ahead of him. The 20-year old already ranks 11th in rebounds across the whole league this season, while also averaging 19.2 points per game.

Victor Wembanyama Receives Highest NBA 2K24 Rating Yet In Latest Player Ratings

Victor Wembanyama now has an 87 OVR rating in NBA 2K24 after the January Player Ratings Update. Should he keep playing at an excellent level, he may just surpass the 90 OVR mark sometime this year.

Although the Spurs (6-30) still struggle as a unit, the goal this year was to just grow and develop as a team. At the very least, Wemby's performance this year means there's hope to be had for Spurs fans. In five of his last six contests, Wemby averaged 24 points per game. Additionally, he averaged over 11 rebound per contest in the month of December, including a 20 rebound performance against the Bulls.

Originally, Wemby started his 2K24 career with an 84 OVR. Therefore, in just roughly four months he's increased his OVR by +3. We definitely recommend using the Spurs in MyNBA, so you get access to an 87 OVR 20 year old to use for years.

Right now, Wemby and Chet Holmgren remain the top candidates for the rookie of the year Award. Honestly, we feel both candidates seem deserving. However, should Wemby keep playing well, we believe he might earn the honor. This is in part due to his play and popularity as a player. Nevertheless, we still got plenty of Basketball before the season ends.

Additionally, Wembanyama probably cares less about his NBA 2K24 rating, and more about the state of his team right. While we're sure he's proud of his accomplishments as an individual, winning games and taking his team to the playoffs matters most. If he and the Spurs find ways to do that, perhaps his player rating might reach the high 90s in due time.

Check out the full NBA 2K24 Player Ratings to check on the newest ratings for Wemby and all your favorite players.

