All eyes are on Game 4 of the second round series between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks as the defending champs look to get back on level ground on Monday night. This Eastern Conference battle has been a strange one so far, as the Celtics have been able to build a huge lead in all three games before blowing two of them on their home floor.

One talking point before every playoff game is who will be officiating the contest, and Knicks-Celtics is in store for a doozy. Infamous crew chief Scott Foster will be at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 alongside James Williams and Mitchell Ervin.

Both Knicks and Celtics fans aren't sure how to feel about Foster stepping into a series with New York up 2-1.

Scott Foster has become somewhat of a meme on social media, but he is still viewed by the league as one of the best officials in the business. He also recently returned from an injury that kept him in the replay center during the start of the playoffs.

There's little question that the Celtics have been the better team for a majority of this series, but the Knicks have stepped up and been much better in the biggest moments of the series. In each of the first two fourth quarters in Boston, the Celtics' offense stalled out and resorted to chucking 3-pointers while the Knicks consistently got good shots and got to the free throw line.

The Celtics had a better shooting day in Game 3 from the outside, but their process offensively also improved. By getting into the lane more, the defending champs increased the quality of looks that they got from the perimeter, leading to a higher percentage of makes.

The Knicks are also dealing with a hand injury to Karl-Anthony Towns, which could come into play in this game. With the free throw struggles of Mitchell Robinson, that could become a big factor in Game 4.