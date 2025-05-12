The NBA playoffs are marching on through the back half of the second round, but NBA Draft talk is also really starting to heat up. The NBA Draft Lottery is on Monday night, just before the NBA Draft Combine gets going later in the week. Of course, all of the hype and buzz is around former Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick heading into all of the festivities.

Ahead of the lottery that will likely decide where Flagg plays next season, the freshman phenom measured in at the NBA Draft Combine, and the results were stunning according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“Duke’s Cooper Flagg’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine: 6’7 ¾ barefoot, 221 lbs, with a 7’0” wingspan and 8’10 ½” standing reach,” Givony reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Flagg grew nearly an inch in the past year, while adding 12 pounds.”

It makes sense that Flagg, still just 18 years old, would still be growing into his frame heading into the NBA. However, the prospect of him getting even bigger should be scary for any teams that don't get lucky with the ping pong balls on Monday night.

Flagg uses his frame extremely well on both ends of the floor and was a part of a behemoth front court with Khaman Maluach (who measured in taller than seven feet without shoes on). His length and athleticism makes him a very disruptive on-ball defender as well as an excellent weak-side player on that side of the ball. He should also thrive when it comes to event creation in the NBA with that frame.

Offensively, Flagg is big enough and skilled enough to to serve as either the screener or the handler in pick-and-roll actions, and he showed flashes as both a roller and a jump shooter in his lone season at Duke. However, his playmaking may be his most impressive trait.

Flagg is a truly elite passer, and he showed it time and time again during Duke's NCAA Tournament run. When he gets into the lane, either as a roll man, as a driver or as a cutter, he almost always finds the open man and creates a good shot for his team.

All of these skills, combined with these elite measurements, are the reason why Flagg is expected to come in and change a franchise immediately.