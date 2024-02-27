Mickey Joseph fills out his coordinator positions by bringing in Jason Rollins to coach the Grambling State defense. Rollins is leaving his position as the special teams coordinator at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Prior to that, he was the interim head coach at Southern.
Joseph Tabs Jason Rollins as GSU Football Defensive Coordinator#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG | #RestoreOrder🐯https://t.co/E4NK63q5mG
— Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) February 27, 2024
Joseph clearly wanted someone with a wealth of knowledge and experience by targeting Rollins as his defensive coordinator. The McNeese State graduate played safety in college after being an All-State and All-District player at Newton High School in Texas. After graduating in 1996, Rollins became an assistant defensive backs coach at his alma mater. He later become a defensive backs coach at Northwestern State in 2002 following a few years at the high school level.
Rollins returned to McNeese State in 2005 and 2006 as the co-defensive coordinator. During those two years, the Cowboys won two Southland Conference championships and appeared in the FCS playoffs.
He landed his next big job at Tulane, serving nine seasons as the defensive backs coach, special team coordinator in 2014, and co-defensive coordinator in 2015. Rollins developed All-Americans and four NFL players: Lorenzo Doss, Taurean Nixon, Derrick Strozier, and Jordan Sullen. Doss and Nixon both got drafted, while Strozier and Sullen entered the league as free agents.
Following a successful career at Tulane, Rollins went to the University of Texas at San Antonio. He spent two seasons each as the defensive coordinator and the associate head coach/linebackers coach. UTSA's nationally ranked defense helped Rollins land at Southern as the interim head coach.